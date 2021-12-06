Bengaluru, December 6: Police arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old youth on Friday. As per the police, the accused killed the youth for allegedly harassing his minor daughter on November 28.

As per the report published by TOI, the accused, identified as V Narayana, a resident of Vinobhanagar and an auto-rickshaw driver by profession, saw the victim with his minor daughter at his residence. Enraged, he brutally assaulted the youth with a wooden stick and took him in his autorickshaw and dropped him off near Victoria Hospital, and left. Greater Noida: One Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Teenager For Two Years

The victim, identified as Nivesh Kumar had come to Bengaluru in search of a job and was staying at his uncle's house in Vinobhanagar. As per the police, on November 27 and 28, the uncle of the victim and his family had gone out of town for work leaving Nivesh at home. When they returned, they could not find Nivesh. Meanwhile, critically injured Nivesh took himself to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries at midnight. Police filed a case of suspicious death and started looking for the victim's family. Bhopal Shocker: 52-Year-Old Woman Murdered By Live-In Partner; Accused Arrested.

Upon learning the identity of the victim, police called his family members to the mortuary to identify the deceased. The victim's uncle identified him as his nephew, he filed a complaint alleging his nephew was murdered by someone at VV Puram police station. Following the investigation, police learned that Nivesh liked Narayana's daughter and had gone to meet her when Narayana was not home. The police picked up Narayana for interrogation, where he confessed to his crime.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2021 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).