Delhi-NCR Witnesses Sudden Spell Of Rainfall Followed By Hailstorm; View Pics

Hailstorms in Delhi. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi, April 26: The national capital on Sunday experienced heavy rains, along with hailstorms in many parts of the city. Following the hour-long rainfall, the temperature dipped and the climate turned pleasant. Also the rainfall and hailstorm relieved the scorching warmth prevailing in Delhi.

With continuous downpour in the national capital, people took to Twitter and shared the pictures and videos of hailstorm. Rains in Delhi: Light Showers Drench National Capital, More Rain Likely Tomorrow.

Here are some of the tweets:

This hail seems like corona... This hailstorm may increase Corona pic.twitter.com/88HjykMXFE — Mayankita (@Mayankita3) April 26, 2020

Heavy rain in Gurgaon with hailstorm .. Surprising to see it is raining so heavily during last week of april.#sundayvibes #GurgaonRaining pic.twitter.com/i7PEUqn9SW — Mangleshwar yadav (@mangleshwar80) April 26, 2020

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the capital is likely to receive more rains tomorrow and sky would generally be cloudy. The weatherman further predicted that the minimum and maximum temperatures of the capital today would hover around 24 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius.