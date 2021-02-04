New Delhi, February 4: Delhi police on Thursday lodged an FIR against Greta Thunberg over tweets on the ongoing farmers' protests. Greta Thunberg has been accused of creating disharmony in India. The Swedish youth activist on Tuesday shared a toolkit on social media for the farmer protests in India. The development came a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asked celebrities to refrain from sensationalising the entire issue. Greta Thunberg Tweets Google Doc ‘Toolkit To Support Farmer Protests’ in India, Deletes Tweet Later After Backlash.

The toolkit shared by Thunberg indicates that a widespread campaign may have been on much before January 26. Thunberg deleted the tweet that had put a 'toolkit' in Google document which stated that, 'Here's a toolkit if you want to help". Later, she tweeted an updated version of the toolkit. Thunberg is reportedly has been nominated for Nobel Peace Prize.

The toolkit included a document on details of January 26 protests, schedule of online and street protests, details about the internet ban and background of the farmers' protest. Thunberg tweeted hours after Pop Singer Rihanna extended support to the farmers' protest in India. Twitter erupted in India after the toolkit surfaced. Rihanna Shows Solidarity Towards Farmers’ Protests in India, Kangana Ranaut Responds Harshly to Her Tweet.

After comments made by Rihanna and Thunberg, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement, saying: "Yet, it is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26, India's Republic Day. A cherished national commemoration, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Constitution of India, was besmirched, and violence and vandalism took place in the Indian capital."

"Some of these vested interest groups have also tried to mobilise international support against India. Instigated by such fringe elements, Mahatma Gandhi statues have been desecrated in parts of the world. This is extremely disturbing for India and for civilised society everywhere," the MEA said.

Farmers in India have been protesting against the farm laws enacted by the Centre in September last year since November 26. They fear that the laws would dilute the minimum support price (MSP) by destroying APMCs. The Farmers unions also took out tractor march on Republic Day in the national capital. The violent clashed also erupted during the tractor march between protesters and the Delhi police.

