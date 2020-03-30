Delhi Police Isolate Markaz building in Nizamuddin as 163 Suspected COVID-19 Patients Admitted to Hospitals After Attending Religious Function, AAP Govt Demands Strict Action

Delhi Police (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 30: Delhi Police on Monday isolated Markaz building from rest of Nizamuddin Area. The action was taken after several people developed coronavirus-like symptoms in the area. A large religious gathering had taken place in the building earlier this month. According to reports, around 300-400 people attended the religious function. People from abroad had also come to participate in the gathering. Government Intensifies Search For People Who Met Islamic Preachers of Tablighi Jammat, Over 500 Quarantined To Avoid Spread of COVID-19.

The decision to isolate the building was taken after 174 suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital in the last 24 hours. As per reports, 163 patients were from Nizamuddin. Of the total, 85 patients were admitted on Sunday, while 34 had come on Monday. Baldev Singh, Who Died Due to COVID-19 in Punjab, Met Hundreds; District Admin Locks Down Village.

Religious gatherings that go on from days to months, keep happening here (Markaz, Nizamuddin). Foreign nationals also come here and stay for the same: Senior Delhi Police official https://t.co/xN4Tejo39q — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Senior Delhi police told news agency ANI, “We are assisting the health department in taking people out for check-ups, in the last two days around 200 people have been taken for check-ups.” Meanwhile, Lok Nayak officials said that the hospital added more 500 beds as the number of COVID-19 patients could surge. There are 64 ventilators at Hospital and 80 ventilators at GB Pant Hospital. Meanwhile, test reports of the one suspected COVID19 patient from Nizamuddin who died yesterday at Lok Nayak hospital, are still awaited.

Reports also surfaced that, the Delhi government will ask the police to register FIR against Maulana of Markaz, Nizamuddin. The union territory government said, “It has come to our knowledge that administrators of Nizamuddin Markaz violated coronavirus lockdown conditions, and now several positive cases have been found. Strong action would be taken against those in charge of this establishment.” In the last 24 hours, 25 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital. The number of positive coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 53 on Monday.