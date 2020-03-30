Government Intensifies Search For People Who Met Islamic Preachers of Tablighi Jammat, Over 500 Quarantined To Avoid Spread of COVID-19

Markaz Tablighi Headquarter, Nizammudin outside Corona ward. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 30: The government has intensified search for people who met 40 Islamic preachers, who were part of Tablighi Jammat, during March 2-20. These Islamic preachers were mainly from Malaysia and Indonesia. The first COVID-19 patient from who died in Srinagar on March 26 had reportedly travelled with this group to several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, for attending religious functions. Several other people who came in contact with the preachers were also tested positive for COVID-19. Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala: Pathanamthitta DC, Local MLA Trek 3 km to Provide Essential Commodities to Tribal Settlement During COVID-19 Lockdown.

According to a report published in The Economic Times, more than 500 people across the country who had come in contact with the group have been under observation. Authorities in Saharanpur also monitoring the students of the famous Deoband seminary and the families living in the area around the Mohammadi mosque, as the group had reportedly visited these places between March 9 and March 11. Baldev Singh, Who Died Due to COVID-19 in Punjab, Met Hundreds; District Admin Locks Down Village.

“We have come to know that one meeting that was attended by the Kashmir patient was held here in a mosque. It was attended by a significant number of people,” reported media house quoting Saharanpur commissioner Sanjay Kumar as saying. As per the report, at least 11 people who came in contact with the Kashmir patient were tested positive for COVID-19.

Even, seventy people who came in direct or indirect contact with the patient have been quarantined. At least 11 people have been identified and tested till now, who were part of a Markaz (event) on March 7 in Nizamuddin that was attended by the Kashmir patient and other members of the group. A total of 51 people attended the markaz. Baldev Singh Case: One Man Takes COVID-19 to Six Punjab Districts, Over 20,000 Villagers in Quarantine.

Earlier in the day, two people died of suspected COVID-19 in Delhi's Nizamuddin area from the group of people who had come from various parts of the country and abroad to take part in Tablighi Jammat. Of the two elderly people who died, one was from Tamil Nadu, and the other belonged to Kashmir. All the participants aged over 60 had been admitted to various hospitals in Delhi. Out of them, six people were also found to be coronavirus positive.