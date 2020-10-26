New Delhi, October 26: A Delhi Police Sub Inspector working with the traffic unit was arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days, on Saturday, for allegedly molesting multiple women. Police has filed four separate FIRs under IPC sections 354 (molestation), 354-D (stalking) and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Delhi Police ASI Suspended, 2 Constables Sent to District Lines After 45-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Dies in Police Custody.

A Police officer told the Indian express , “The arrest was made on Saturday evening after police found concrete evidence against him. He was produced before a Delhi court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. We will now move an application in court on Monday for a test identification parade (TIP), and are also going to record statements of all victims under CrPC Section 164. We have also written to his seniors, asking them to dismiss him from service.” Red Light On, Gaadi off Campaign: Civil Defence Volunteers to Be Deployed at Traffic Intersections in Delhi.

Read The Tweet Here:

Delhi: A Sub Inspector, associated with traffic unit, arrested & sent to judicial custody for allegedly molesting multiple women. Four FIRs registered against him under IPC & POCSO Act. A senior official of the Police says that disciplinary action against him has been initiated. — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

The issue was first accentuated on October 17 when a woman posted a video message on social media, alleging that a man driving a grey Baleno harassed her when she was cycling in Dwarka. A senior official of the Police says that disciplinary action has been initiated against him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).