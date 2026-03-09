Mumbai, March 9: Police in the Dokati area of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh arrested a 38-year-old man on Sunday following allegations of s*xual assault against his 12-year-old nephew. The suspect, identified as Shashi Singh, was apprehended near Semriya Dhala after a criminal complaint was filed by the child's father.

According to a report in the news agency PTI, the accused was arrested for allegedly having unnatural s*x with his minor nephew. The alleged assault took place on Thursday, March 5, in a village within the Dokati police circle. Ballia Shocker: Ex-Army Man Hacked Into 6 Pieces by Wife and Lover in Uttar Pradesh, Dumps Body Parts in Polythene; 4 Arrested.

According to investigators, Singh lured the minor to his residence under false pretenses. Authorities state that the suspect then subjected the boy to "unnatural s*x". The matter came to light after the child informed his parents, leading to an immediate police report. The boy's father formally charged the suspect with leveraging his familial position to commit the offense.

Following the complaint, the Ballia police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The investigation was overseen by Circle Officer Bairia Mohammad Faheem Quraishi, who confirmed that the department acted swiftly to locate the suspect. Ballia Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl in UP Ends Life After Being Scolded by Father for Speaking to Boy on Phone.

Singh was intercepted and taken into custody on Sunday, March 8. He has since been produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

