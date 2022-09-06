New Delhi, Sep 6: The Delhi Police have lodged a case against a female Sub Inspector (SI) for assaulting her father-in-law in front of police personnel in the national capital's Laxmi Nagar area.

A CCTV footage of the incident on Sunday had gone viral which prompted the police to lodge the case

The accused SI and her mother had an argument with the victim which got heated up. CCTV Video: Woman Sub-Inspector Thrashes In-laws in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, Case Registered.

A police source said that a court case is also pending between both the parties.

The accused SI was posted at the Defence Colony Police Station.

Senior police officials have also ordered a departmental inquiry against her in the matter.

