In a CCTV video, a sub-inspector is seen arguing and thrashing her in-laws in police presence in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area on Sunday, September 4. A police complaint under section 323/427 IPC has been registered against the woman sub-inspector but has not been arrested yet.

Watch CCTV Video Here:

#WATCH | Case registered under section 323/427 IPC after a video of Sub-Inspector thrashing her in-laws in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar went viral. Info shared with concerned authority to take suitable departmental action against the erring police official: Delhi Police (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/VUiyjVtZQl — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

