New Delhi, October 11: In a shocking incident, a man was arrested after he allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law on Saturday. Reports inform that the accused, identified as Mahesh, called up the police control room after allegedly shooting the duo and confessed the same. The police reached the spot, seized weapon from the accused and arrested him. The incident has been reported from Baba Haridas Nagar of Dwarka in Delhi.

According to reports, Mahesh married Nidhi, one of the deceased, in 2020 against their parents wished, however the families later accepted them and the couple started to live with Nidhi's mother, identified as Beero. The couple soon started to have issues and reportedly had arguments often. On Saturday as well the they had an argument, following which Mahesh shot dead his wife and mother-in-law. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Strangulates Wife To Death in Noida Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair; Arrested.

DCP Shankar Choudhary said, "They had an argument on another argument on Saturday, following which Mahesh shot her and her mother," as reported by the Hindustan Times. Police reportedly informed that Mahesh shot eight times. The accused already had a case registered against him. "The accused has a criminal bent of mind and has one case registered against him under 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code at Jaffarpur Kalan police station," said DCP Choudhary, reportedly. Rajasthan Shocker: Suspecting Infidelity, Man Allegedly Kills Wife in Alwar.

After allegedly killing the two women, Mahesh called up the police and informed about the same, according to the report. On reaching the pot, the police reportedly found two bodies, of the accused's wife and his mother-in-law, with gunshot injuries. Mahesh has been arrested by the police in the matter.

