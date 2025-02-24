New Delhi, February 24: A 25-year-old man's head was smashed with a brick in Outer North Delhi's Narela area for demanding the repayment of Rs 100 that the accused borrowed from him, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on February 15 and the accused Aman has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Nidhin Valsan said. A PCR call about the body was received at Narela Police Station. Teams were immediately sent to the spot and further investigation was launched after registering an FIR.

"The body was found behind the rice mill in Vishal Bagh. Initially, teams could not identify the body, which led to a door-to-door drive for the identification," the DCP said, adding the deceased was identified after two days of the investigation. The deceased has been identified as Bunty, a resident of Dada Mai colony in Bankner. Delhi Grisly Murder: Man Arrested for Killing Cousin After Victim Pressurises Him To Abandon Family and Live With Her, Charred Body of Woman Found Inside Suitcase Near Shivaji Road.

Valsan said the police reviewed 140 CCTV cameras and traced the movement of the accused. Despite the accused trying to avoid detection by not using a mobile phone, he was nabbed. Delhi Murder Case: Man Who Strangled Wife Over Suspicion of Infidelity Also Planned to Kill Her Friend, Say Police.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the altercation stemmed from his refusal to repay Rs 100, leading to the murder. He revealed that he made Bunty unconscious by making him drunk and smashed his head with a brick, the police officer said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.