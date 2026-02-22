Mumbai, February 22: A shocking incident has emerged from Maharashtra’s Mul taluka, where a 37 year old man allegedly killed his 65 year old mother following a heated argument over dinner. The tragic episode took place on Thursday night in Dongargaon village and has left the local community stunned.

According to police officials, the dispute began at their home over bitter gourd curry that had been prepared for the evening meal. In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly kicked and punched his mother, identified as Sumitra, during the altercation. She is believed to have died on the spot due to the severity of the assault. Gurugram Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 3-Year-Old Girl, Buries Body in Pit.

The accused has been identified as Jagdish Petkule. He was arrested shortly after the incident by a team from the Mul police station. Authorities reached the village after being informed by locals who learned about the assault. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Kills Mother Over Food Delay in Jewar, Accused Had Recently Returned From Mental Hospital.

Police sources said the accused had a history of alcohol dependence. His wife had reportedly left him around two months ago, after which he had been living with his mother. On the night of the incident, he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, according to reports.

The victim’s body has been sent for postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. A case has been registered, and a detailed investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and examine any additional factors linked to the crime.

The incident has once again raised concerns over domestic violence and alcohol related aggression in rural areas, prompting calls for greater awareness and intervention at the community level.

