New Delhi, December 7: An 18-year-old scrap shop worker died of stab wounds he suffered in a fight with his neighbours over a common toilet not being flushed in south Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said on Saturday.

Sudheer was rushed to a hospital with multiple stab wounds, reportedly made with a kitchen knife, in his chest, scalp, and face. He died at the hospital. His brother Prem, 22, is still undergoing treatment and a friend, Sagar, was given a discharge. Delhi Crimes: Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP Over National Capital’s Law and Order, Asks It Not To Politicise Issue.

The fight broke out late Friday night between the siblings and a family who lived on the first floor of a building in lane number 6 of Govindpuri. According to police, Bhikam Singh, his wife Meena, and their three sons Sanjay, 20, Rahul, 18, and a minor boy attacked the three youths, when Sudheer objected to the toilet not being flushed.

"Both parties were tenants on the first floor of the building and had a common toilet. The quarrel started when Bhikam's youngest son used the common toilet and didn't flush," police said in a statement. A case of murder has been registered and Bhikam and his family have been apprehended for investigation, they said. Delhi Triple Murder Case: Police Conducts Route Mapping of Forest Area, To Recreate Crime Scene.

Sagar Malik, a neighbour, told PTI Videos that the victims were beaten up with rods and knives. "Bhikam's family called the police and told them that their mother was attacked," Malik said. Sudheer's cousin, Sanjiv Saxena, who lives in the same building said the incident took place around Friday 11.30 pm.

Sudheer was a native of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri and paid Rs 3,000 per month in rent for the house which he shared with his brother, an e-rickshaw driver. Bhikam Singh works at a building materials shop and had shifted to the building around 45 days ago.