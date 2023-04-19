New Delhi, April 19: In a tragic incident, three children drowned in a pond in Delhi's Yamuna Khadar area on Wednesday, an official said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 12:24 p.m. on Wednesday following which a police team led by the SHO of Shastri Park police station, who were already in the area for a murder investigation, reached the spot. Tamil Nadu: Four Girl Students Drown in Kaveri River in Karur During Excursion Trip.

"It was found that while taking bath, the three children aged about 12-13 drowned in the pond. The police along with some local residents fished out the three children out of the pond and rushed them to the JPC Hospital, where they were declared brought dead," a police officer said. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Five Students Drown in Krishna River, Search Operation Underway.

"The bodies have been shifted to the GTB Hospital for post-mortem. All the three children are residents of Bhagwanpur Kheda village in Shahdara," the officer said.

