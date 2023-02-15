In an unfortunate incident four girl students drowned to death in Kaveri river in Karur district. The incident has caused tragedy in the area. More than 50 girl students from Pudukottai District Viralimalai Government Middle School went to participate in a sports competition held at a private school in Trichy District. They were returning to Pudukottai district after the games were over. However, a student jumped into the river and when other girls saw her drowning 3 other students entered the river to save her. However all four drowned in the incident. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Five Students Drown in Krishna River, Search Operation Underway.

Girl Students Drown in Karur:

Tamil Nadu | Four girl students from Government Middle School, Viralimalai, Pudukottai district have died after drowning in the Kaveri river in Mayanur, Karur district during an excursion trip: Karur Police — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

