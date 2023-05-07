New Delhi, May 7: In a case of alleged 'love jihad' in the national capital, a Sikh widow has accused her Muslim friend of rape, recording her obscene video and forcing her to convert to Islam.

The victim refused to convert after which the accused, identified as Azmat Ali Khan, threatened to throw acid on her face and kill her. The police have lodged an FIR under various sections of IPC, including rape. 'The Kerala Story' Taking Up Sangh Parivar Propaganda by Raising 'Love Jihad' Issue, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to the FIR, accessed by IANS, in 2016 the victim met Azmat Ali Khan, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, on Facebook and they became friends. She said on Facebook, Khan was a mutual friend of her Kathak Dance teacher, and therefore she accepted his request.

Later their friendship grew deeper and by 2017 they were in a relationship. The woman has alleged that Khan recorded her video while they were intimate.

"Khan forced me to adopt Muslim religion which I denied. I told him that I am a Sikh girl and want to remain as Sikh even after marriage. But Khan told me that I will have to accept Islam, will have to wear burqa, offer Namaz five times a day, and will have to keep Roza. I refused to change my religion and told him that he can't force me to opt Islam in the name of love and decided to sever the ties," she said. Bombay High Court Rejects 'Love Jihad' Claim While Granting Pre-Arrest Bail, Says 'Interfaith Relations Can't Have Religious Angle by Default'.

After this, the victim started maintaining a distance from Khan. After 2018, she never met Khan. But the accused kept on sending her messages. In 2019, Khan threatened the victim.

"He threatened me that he would make all the videos of mine viral on social media if I ignored him. He threatened to ruin my whole career. He kept on sending abusive messages to me," the victim has alleged. She alleged that on April 2, Khan attacked her at the Janakpuri Police Station.

"He threatened to throw acid on my face. Also he said that if I tried to ignore him he would bury me alive," the victim alleged. The police after receiving her complaint lodged a case of rape and threatening someone with dire consequences at the Dabri Police Station.

In one of the messages sent on Instagram, the accused went on to say that he would kill her entire community. A senior police official said that they were looking into the matter. So far no arrest has been made in the matter and the accused has applied for anticipatory bail.

