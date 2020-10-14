New Delhi, October 14: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday has banned the use of electricity generator sets of all capacities from October 15 amid the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. Generators running on diesel, petrol and kerosene will not be allowed to operate to contain smog. However, essential services like hospitals will be allowed to use generator sets. NCRTC Fined Rs 50 Lakh for Violating Anti-Pollution Directives; Arvind Kejriwal to Launch Spraying of Anti-Stubble Burning Solution, Says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Last week, a Supreme Court-mandated pollution control authority called for stricter measures to fight air pollution. These measures will come into force from October 15 in Delhi and its neighbourhood as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Tweet by ANI:

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) bans the use of Electricity Generator Set(s) of all capacities, run on diesel/petrol/kerosene from tomorrow, excluding essential/emergency services. #smog pic.twitter.com/C4aHX6htBv — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority also directed the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ban the use of diesel generators, barring for essential or emergency services, in the national capital and the vicinity towns of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi continued to be in 'poor' category for the eighth consecutive day on Wednesday. The Air Quality Index is recorded at 275 in the national capital. The air quality in Delhi deteriorated with the rise of pollutants.

Notably, the air quality in Delhi hit an eight-month low and was recorded just a notch close to the 'very poor' category on Tuesday. The rise in pollutants is largely due to calm winds and low temperature that allowed the accumulation of pollutants. The Air Quality Index on Tuesday stood at 306. It was 261 on Monday, 216 on Sunday and 221 on Saturday.

