Mumbai, December 6: Wondering how much you’ve saved in your EPF account? The good news is that it's easier than ever to find out! Whether you're tech-savvy or prefer simpler tools, there’s a method for everyone. Provident Fund (PF) is a crucial part of retirement planning for salaried employees in India. Employees contribute a portion of their salary to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF), which earns interest over time. Is 25% of Your PF Balance Permanently Locked Until Retirement Under EPFO New Rules? PIB Fact-Checks Misleading Claim by TMC MP Saket Gokhale.

Checking your PF balance regularly helps you track your savings, ensure contributions are credited correctly, and plan withdrawals when needed. However, many people face issues while checking their PF balance. Thanks to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, you can now stay on top of your PF balance without waiting in long lines or navigating complicated websites. From quick mobile options to user-friendly online tools, here is how to check your EPF balance in 5 different ways. PF Withdrawal: EPFO Members Can Now Withdraw up to 100% of ‘Eligible Balance’ in Provident Fund Account.

How To Check EPF Balance: Via Website

Visit the official website at www.epfindia.gov.in

Go to the ‘Services’ section and choose ‘For Employees’

Click on the ‘Member Passbook’ option under ‘Services’

You will be redirected to passbook.epfindia.gov.in

Log in using your UAN, password, and captcha code

Once logged in, you can view or download your EPF passbook.

How To Check EPF Balance: With Umang App

Install the UMANG app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Sign up with your mobile number and verify it using the OTP

On the main screen, select the 'EPFO' option

Go to ‘Employee Centric Services’

Tap on ‘View Passbook’

Enter your UAN to check your EPF balance and view account details

How To Check EPF Balance: Using the EPFO Member E-Sewa Portal

Visit the official portal: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Log in using your UAN and password

Click on the ‘View’ tab in the top menu

Select ‘Passbook’ to check your monthly PF contributions

You can also download or print your passbook

This is helpful when applying for PF withdrawal or transfer

How To Check EPF Balance: Via SMS (Without Internet)

Your UAN must be active and KYC (Aadhaar, PAN, bank) must be updated

Open the SMS app on your phone

Type: EPFOHO UAN

Send it to 7738299899

You’ll get a message with your PF balance and last deposit details

To get the message in your language, add a code:

HIN for Hindi

TAM for Tamil

MAR for Marathi

BEN for Bengali

KAN for Kannada

TEL for Telugu

Example: EPFOHO UAN TAM for Tamil reply

How To Check EPF Balance: Via Missed Call

If you don’t have internet, just give a missed call to check your PF balance

Dial 9966044425 from your mobile number linked to your UAN

The call will cut automatically

You’ll get a free SMS with your EPF balance within seconds

Works on all types of phones, and no internet is needed

Keeping track of your EPF balance is quick and easy with these methods, whether you have internet access or not. Regularly checking your PF helps you stay informed about your savings, ensures your employer is depositing the right amount, and prepares you for future needs like retirement or emergencies.

