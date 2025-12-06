A 49-year-old man says xAI’s Grok chatbot played a decisive role in saving his life after spotting warning signs of a near-ruptured appendix that an initial ER visit overlooked. After being sent home with acid blockers despite severe, unrelenting abdominal pain, he turned to Grok for a second opinion. The AI flagged his symptoms as matching atypical appendicitis or a possible perforated ulcer and urged him to return immediately and request a CT scan. When he did, doctors found his appendix was critically inflamed and hours from bursting. The man underwent emergency surgery and was discharged the next day, crediting Grok’s rapid analysis for prompting him to push for further testing. Grok Imagine New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces ‘Upscale Video’ Feature on Web; Check Details.

Grok Alerts User to Life-Threatening Condition After ER Dismissal

(Photo Credits: Reddit)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)