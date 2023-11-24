New Delhi, November 23: After killing a 17-year-old youth, whom he reportedly stabbed over 50 times during a street robbery, the 16-year-old boy accused was caught when he was having biryani at a stall not far from the crime scene, an officer privy to the probe told IANS on Thursday.

"Even after committing the crime, he roamed around in the area without fear for hours before his arrest while casually having food (biryani) at a stall," the officer said. The officer added that the police will appeal to court to treat this as a rarest case and impose harsh punishment on the accused who happens to be a juvenile.

Meanwhile, the mother of the victim demanded justice for her deceased son, stating that the accused should be hanged to death. "I want justice for my boy, especially given the brutal manner in which he was killed. In a video clip, the accused claims that this is his fourth murder. I demand justice... He should be sentenced to death. But the police say that he is a juvenile. He will be released from jail in a year and may kill someone else's son," she said. Horrific Murder Caught on Camera in Delhi: Teenager Stabs 17-Year-Old Boy to Death 60 Times Over Money for Biryani, Dances Next to Body; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

"My son went out to buy flour and milk at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. I had given him money, but he didn't return. I inquired with everyone, but no one knew where he was," the deceased's mother said.

"The police informed me the next morning that my son had been stabbed. They asked for some identification mark, and I mentioned that he had a tattoo that read 'meri jaan mom'," she said.

Meanwhile, two of days after the 16-year-old boy was arrested for stabbing the teenager for over 50 times, disturbing visuals surfaced on Thursday showing the accused dancing over the body, "celebrating" the heinous act.

In the CCTV footage, the accused minor could be seen dragging the body into a narrow lane and repeatedly stabbing the victim on the neck to ensure his death. He also kicks the lifeless body on the head multiple times. Murder Caught on Camera in Delhi: Disturbing Video Shows Minor Accused Celebrating, Dancing Next to Body After Stabbing Teenager Over 50 Times During Street Robbery in Welcome Area.

The disturbing scene concludes with the assailant standing over the body and engaging in a macabre dance. The incident took place at Janta Mazdoor Colony in North-East Delhi's Welcome area. "The minor accused has been apprehended and the knife used in the crime has been recovered from his possession," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East), Joy Tirkey.

"The reason behind murder was robbery. The boy first choked the victim and when he fell unconscious, he stabbed him multiple times before robbing him of Rs 350," the DCP said. "The victim was taken to GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2023 12:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).