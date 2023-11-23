A shocking incident of a brutal murder has come to light from Delhi, where a teenager allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old boy to death in the national capital. As per the video, the incident occurred on Tuesday, November 21, in the national capital. The horrific murder was caught on camera and has now gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 11-second video clip shows a teenager allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death over Rs 350 for biryani. The disturbing video shows the accused stabbing the victim to death and dragging his body around a narrow bylane before dancing next to the victim. As per a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused is believed to have approached the victim in Janta Mazdoor Colony in Welcome and asked him for Rs 350 to buy biryani.

Brutal Murder in Delhi

