Delhi Violence: AAP Govt Launches Mail ID, Phone Number for Complaints Against Communally-Charged Content

New Delhi, March 3: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi launched an email ID along with a phone number for residents to register complaints against communally-charged content floating on social media or through other mediums. The announcement was made by Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, who took the lead in peace initiatives undertaken by the government following the fatal clashes last week.

The AAP legislator, who chaired the second Peace and Harmony Committee meeting, on Tuesday, said it was decided to launch a phone number where the general populace could register their complaints on finding content which may instigate communal tensions. Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 46 as More People Injured in North East Delhi Succumb to Injuries.

"Second meeting of Peace and Harmony Committee was held today. We've launched an email ID dvscommittee@delhi.gov.in and phone number 8950000946, where people can file complaint against content that has potential to disrupt communal harmony in society," Bhardwaj said.

The violence in North East Delhi, which broke out on February 24-25, claimed the lives of 46 people and left over 300 injured. The clashes erupted following a faceoff between an anti-CAA demonstration in Jafrabad and a pro-CAA rally. On the next day, violent mobs went on a rampage in several parts of the region, ransacking hundreds of homes and shops.