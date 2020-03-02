Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 46 as More People Injured in North East Delhi Succumb to Injuries

Delhi Police | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi, March 2: Violent clashes shook the national capital over the last few days bringing normal life to a standstill. The death toll rose to 46 so far. According to an ANI update, 38 deaths have been reported from Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, 3 at Lok Nayak Hospital, 1 at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital & 4 at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital due to the riots that took place in North East Delhi.

Earlier in the day, CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted informing people that they are working day and night to ensure relief to those who need help. He said, "If you know of anyone who is in need, use #DelhiRelief to reach us. Please do mention the exact address/ contact details so that we can reach him. We will ensure a quick response from agencies." Delhi Violence: Arvind Kejriwal Tweets Urging People to Use #DelhiRelief Hashtag to Help Those in Need.

Check ANI tweet:

Delhi: Death toll rises to 46 now; (38 at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, 3 at Lok Nayak Hospital, 1 at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital & 4 at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital) in North East Delhi violence. pic.twitter.com/XWvboAduLM — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

In the middle of the tense situation, various rumours were doing the rounds of fresh violence. However, Delhi police on Sunday quashed the rumours and asked the residents not to entertain such rumours. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that the police received some panic calls from people believing the rumours. The violent clashes took place between the pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups in North East Delhi.