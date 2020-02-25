Delhi Violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal Appeals to People to Maintain Peace, Says 'Have Been Told People Coming From Outside, Need to Seal Borders'

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 25: Amid the ongoing unrest in Northeast Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Delhites to maintain peace. After holding a meeting with MLAs and officials of affected areas, the Chief Minister briefed the media and said the officials have informed him that there is a severe shortage of police force in those areas. Kejriwal said that the MLAs informed him that police can't take action till they receive orders from the top authorities."I have also asked District Magistrates to take out peace march with police in these areas", he said.

"I appeal to all Delhites to maintain peace. We are worried about the violence in Northeast Delhi. Several policemen & civilians were injured and some lost their lives. Several houses were set ablaze and shops were damaged. It is very unfortunate", Kejriwal said. The Delhi Police said that 35 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Northeast Delhi along with Special Cell, Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials. Local police from different districts of Delhi have also been called in. Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 7.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: MLAs of the affected areas informed me that there is a severe shortage of police force and police can't take action till they receive orders from the top. I have also asked District Magistrates to take out peace march with police in these areas. https://t.co/K9UcxvCSYR — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

The Chief Minister said that the hospital authorities have been asked to be prepared and provide quality medical aid to the injured. He said the fire department has been asked to coordinate with Police and reach the affected areas on time. Giving details about the meeting, Kejriwal said the MLAs of the border areas have said that people are coming from outside and that there is a need to seal the borders and do preventive arrests. Delhi Violence: L-G Anil Baijal Instructs Police to Ensure Law And Order.

On Tuesday, all schools in northeast Delhi will remain shut after after violence in the area intensified on Monday. The death toll in the violence that rocked certain areas in Delhi has risen to seven on Tuesday. Also, Shahrukh, the man who opened fire at Police personnel, has been detained by the Delhi Police.