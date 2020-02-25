Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 7; Shahrukh, The Man Who Wielded Gun at Police in Northeast Delhi, Detained

New Delhi, February 25: The Delhi Police on Tuesday informed that the death toll in the violence in Northeast Delhi increased to seven and as many as 80 were injured in the clashes. Police informed that the seven deaths include - one police personnel and 6 civilians. Northeast Delhi turned into a battlefield on Monday as protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones. The violent clashes erupted between the pro and anti-CAA in north east parts of the national capital for the past two days. The police used tear gas in a bid chase away the protesters.

Shahrukh, Man Who Opened Fire at Police, Detained

Also, the man who opened fire at the Delhi Police on Monday during the clashes has been identified as Shahrukh. As per reports, Shahrukh has been arrested by the Delhi Police and has been charged with firing 8 rounds at the violent protests. The police had identified him wearing a red T-shirt and opening fire at the protest site.

Situation Grim in Several Areas in Northeast Delhi

Situation in several areas in NorthEast Delhi continued remains tense in the affected areas. Police deployment has been increased in these areas. On Tuesday, the Delhi Police stated that the situation in North East Delhi was very tense. "We are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from North East Delhi. Commissioner of Police held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office last night", Delhi Police said. Delhi Violence: One Civilian Succumbs to Injuries After Policeman Killed in Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters' Clash.

Delhi Police on violence in #NortheastDelhi yesterday: A total of 7 deaths were reported - 1 police personnel and 6 civilians lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/JhYHmKbyxk — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

7 Killed Include Delhi Police Head Constable

A Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among the seven killed in the violence. According to PTI, 42-year-old Lal was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Amit Sharma was also reported as having suffered injuries to his head and hand, was hospitalised and is now out of danger.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Appeals For Peace

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed people of Delhi to maintain peace and calm amid the ongoing turmoil that the national capital is going throgh. "We are worried about the violence in Northeast Delhi. Several policemen&civilians were injured&some lost their lives. Several houses were set ablaze and shops were damaged. It is very unfortunate", Kejriwal said. He added saying that all hospital authorities told to give best possible treatment to victims.

On Monday, Section 144 was imposed at 10 locations in North East Delhi. Reports inform that Police said the order will remain in force for one month, till March 24. Also, the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokalpuri, Johri Enclave, Shiv Vihar, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Janpath have been closed, the DMRC tweeted.

In the wake of the ongoing situation in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a second meeting on Tuesday in the last 24 hours to take a stock of the law and order situation in the national capital.