Delhi Violence: Police Detains Man Who Opened Fire in North-East Delhi

Shahrukh detained by Delhi Police. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 25: Shahrukh, the suspect who opened fire at police personnel during violence in North-East Delhi on Monday, has been detained, Delhi Police sources said. On Monday, the police had identified the man in a red T-shirt, who had opened fire at the police, as Shahrukh.

Five people, including one Head Constable of Delhi Police, lost their lives in the clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters that took place at various places in North-East District of Delhi on Monday. Delhi Violence: L-G Anil Baijal Instructs Police to Ensure Law And Order, Arvind Kejriwal Says More Force Being Deployed After Fresh Clashes in Maujpur.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Sharma was also injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi's Gokulpuri. He underwent a surgery on Monday night and is now safe and out of danger.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting late Tuesday night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on the law and order situation in Delhi.