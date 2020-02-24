Delhi Violence: L-G Anil Baijal Instructs Police to Ensure Law And Order, Arvind Kejriwal Says More Force Being Deployed After Fresh Clashes in Maujpur

Arvind Kejriwal - Anil Baijal (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 24: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday asked the Delhi Police to ensure law and order in the national capital after fresh clashes broke out between the pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) demonstrators in parts of North East Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the violence and said that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has assured to increase police deployment.

"Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony," read a tweet by Delhi LG's official account. In a series of tweets, Arvind Kejriwal called for peace and expressed grief over the death of a head constable. Delhi Police Head Constable Killed, DCP Injured in Violence And Stone Pelting Between Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters in Gokulpuri.

"I have spoken to L-G saheb, he has assured that more police force is being sent. Violence from any side is unacceptable. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. Violence is not a solution," Kejriwal tweeted. In an earlier tweet, the Chief Minister urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and L-G Baijal to "restore law and order" as tension continued to simmer in North East Delhi areas. Why Citizenship Amendment Act+NRC Raise Fear And Concerns: A Multi-Dimensional Take.

Arvind Kejriwal and Anil Baijal's Tweet:

Violence erupted in Maujpur area of North East Delhi on Monday afternoon after pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed for the second time in last 24 hours. Stone-pelting was reported on Sunday evening near the Maujpur traffic signal. Clashes were also reported in Chand Bagh and Kardam Puri areas. Following fresh clashes, Section 144 has been imposed in all 10 districts of North East Delhi.

The Delhi Police said that strict action will be taken against miscreants and anti-social elements that are responsible for the violence and arson. A large number of anti-CAA protesters had gathered outside Jaffrabad metro station in North East Delhi on Saturday night. The protesters blocked road no. 66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.