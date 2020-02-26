Delhi Violence: HC Orders Setting Up of Helpline Numbers, Appoints Advocate Zubaida Begum to Coordinate Between Victims, Agencies

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 26: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the administration to set up helpline numbers at the earliest for the victims of violence in the national capital. The helplines would be aimed at streamlining the process for ascertaining the whereabouts of those missing since the riots erupted in North East Delhi, along with an expedited process to call ambulances and reach out to the police. Delhi Violence: 'Can't Let Another 1984 Riots Happen', States High Court; Police Says Haven't Seen Kapil Mishra's Video.

The court appointed advocate Zubeda Begum as amicus curiae to coordinate between victims and various agencies, news agency PTI reported. She is expected to submit a report to the court in the next few days over the compliance of its order. The directive to set up helpline numbers came hours after the court directed the police to "ensure safe passage" to private and government hospital ambulances taking victims to hospitals.

Apart from ordering the set-up of helpline numbers for victims, the bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh also directed the administration to provide shelter for rehabilitation of victims along with basic facilities.

While the law and order falls under the jurisdiction of the Centre, the Delhi government should reach out to the victims in violence-affected areas, the court observed. The bench asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to visit the affected areas for confidence-building among people. "This is the time to reach out," the judges reportedly remarked.