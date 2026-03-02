Actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav held a high-profile press conference on Saturday, February 28, 2026, to address his ongoing INR 9 crore legal dispute and propose structural changes to the Indian film industry’s financing model. Accompanied by his legal counsel, Bhaskar Upadhyay, Yadav used the platform to thank a nationwide network of supporters while firmly defending his financial integrity. The actor was recently granted an interim suspension of his sentence by the Delhi High Court until March 18, 2026, after depositing INR 1.5 crore with the complainant, M/S Murli Project. Rajpal Yadav Makes Big Claim Amid Cheque Bounce Case, Says ‘Agle 7 Saal Mein INR 1,200 Crore Ka Kaam Hai’ (Watch Video)

Urges Film Federation To Create Finance Fund

Drawing from his 26-year career and his recent legal struggles, Yadav appealed to the film federation to establish a formal investment framework. He argued that the current system leaves actors and filmmakers vulnerable to predatory practices. "I request the whole film federation to agree with an investment fund for film finance to go ahead," Yadav stated. "They should create a basic platform, which the foreign investors, as well as the actors, should follow. If this happens, it will be very easy." He emphasised that out of over 200 professional agreements he has signed, this is the only case that has escalated to this level, suggesting the issue lies with the "intent" of the lenders rather than his own conduct.

Rajpal Yadav Alleges Loan Trap

Yadav and his lawyer levelled serious allegations against the lenders, Madhav Gopal Agarwal and Mithilesh. They claimed the original INR 5 crore loan for the 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata was intentionally structured to "trap" the actor, with interest rates causing the debt to swell to over INR 10 crore. "It is wrong to take money and trap people. The intention of Madhav and Mithilesh was not right," Yadav remarked. His lawyer further alleged that the lender refused property papers and security money in 2018, preferring to see the actor in jail out of "revenge" rather than seeking financial recovery.

Rejects Bankruptcy Rumours

Dismissing rumours of bankruptcy, Yadav asserted that his current and future professional commitments far outweigh his existing debts. He revealed a massive slate of projects, including branding ventures and films, valued at approximately INR 1,200 crore to INR 1,500 crore over the next seven years. "I am a man of INR 1,500 crores," he said, clarifying that he has signed four major non-film agreements ranging from INR 200 crore to INR 2,000 crore each. On the film front, he is set to appear in Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To The Jungle and 10 other additional films. Rajpal Yadav Rejects Sonu Sood’s Support Offer; Details INR 1,000 Crore Ventures Amid INR 9 Crore Case.

Gratitude to Supporters

Yadav expressed deep emotion regarding the support he received during his time in Tihar Jail. He noted that contributions arrived from all over India, including children sending their piggy bank savings. While he intends to repay every rupee of the INR 1 crore raised through social media, he acknowledged that the emotional debt to his young fans is something he "can never truly repay."

