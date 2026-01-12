New Delhi, January 12: A delivery rider, identified as Rishabh Kumar, was brutally assaulted after being forced to squat like a chicken as a form of punishment at a Zepto store in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday in Kondli, which falls under the jurisdiction of the New Ashok Nagar police station in East Delhi, and the entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the premises.

According to police officials, the assault allegedly followed an incident in which Rishabh took a perfume from the store and sprayed it on himself. This act was reportedly noticed by other employees present at the store. Following this, the delivery rider was allegedly subjected to humiliating treatment, during which he was forced to squat like a chicken before being brutally beaten by those present. The New Ashok Nagar Police Station has registered a complaint in the matter and initiated an investigation. Officials said that the CCTV footage is being examined, and further action will be taken soon based on the findings. Raghav Chadha ‘Lives the Day’ As Blinkit Delivery Rider, Shares Teaser Video.

Police also confirmed that the victim is undergoing a medical examination, and legal proceedings are being initiated in accordance with the law. The incident comes just days after another Zepto delivery executive was allegedly attacked by two scooty riders in a separate case, highlighting growing concerns over the safety of gig workers. In that incident, the delivery agent was beaten by two men following a road rage altercation and was left injured and lying helpless in the middle of the street. Rat Poison Order Raises Alarm: Blinkit Delivery Agent Cancels Midnight Delivery, Alerts Police and Saves Woman in Tamil Nadu (Video).

As incidents involving assaults on gig workers continue to surface, the issue of their rights and safety remains under active discussion. The gig workers had also staged a nationwide protest on New Year's Eve, demanding better working conditions and pay. In a related development, the Labour Ministry recently proposed a 90-day annual work threshold as a mandatory eligibility criterion for gig and platform workers to access social security benefits under the Social Security Code, 2020. The draft rules were published on December 31, marking a significant step towards extending social protection to workers in the gig economy.

