New Delhi, February 2: Dense fog has enveloped northern India. According to an IMD update, dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, northwest Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were seen. A moderate fog was observed in isolated pockets over Punjab, Delhi (Palam), Bihar, Assam and Tripura.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a minimum temperature of 5°C and a maximum temperature of 27°C for today in the national capital. Weather Forecast: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Likely to Experience Dense Fog Over Next 2-4 Days, Rainfall Between February 5 to February 6.

Visibility:

Visibility recorded at 0530 IST today — Bareilly, Lucknow and Gorakhpur - 25 meter each. Ganganagar, Patiala, Baharaich and Purnea - 50 meter each. Tezpur & Naliya - 200 meter each. Delhi (Palam), Amritsar, Sultanpur, Patna, Bhagalpur, Kailashar - 500 meter each.

The abatement of the cold wave from Northwest India from February 2 and dense fog, cold wave and cold day conditions from east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will be from February 3-4.

