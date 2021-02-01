New Delhi, February 1: The northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are likely to experience dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets for next two and four days respectively, said the India Meteorological Department on Monday.Eastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan regions of West Bengal will also witness fog during next 3 days and decrease in spatial distribution and intensity thereafter, it added. Delhi Weather Forecast: Rain Likely in National Capital Between February 3to 5, Says IMD.

Owing to the western disturbances, various parts of Northwest India is likely to experience light to moderate rains with isolated lighting and hail during February 3 to February 5. Eastern UP, Bihar and Jharkhand to witness the thundershower during February 5 and February 6, while Madhya Pradesh between February 4 and February 5. Weather Forecast: Dense Fog Likely Over Delhi, Punjab and Parts of North India, Severe Coldwave Conditions To Grip Parts of UP, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh During Next 2 Days.

However, the Northern India is likely to get a relief from the cold wave conditions in next couple of days. "Gradual rise in Minimum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest and adjoining Central India during next three to four days and the Cold Day and Cold Wave conditions prevailing over most parts of north west India is likely to abate during next 24 hours.," said IMD.

