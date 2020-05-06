Devendra Fadnavis Visits Hospitals Treating COVID-19 Patients in Mumbai, Interacts With Doctor and Healthcare Personnel

BJP Leader Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 6: Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday visited St George, GT and BYL Nair hospitals here where COVID-19 patients in the state are being treated. He also interacted with healthcare personnel and complimented deans, superintendents, doctors, nurses for their exemplary services for the country during coronavirus pandemic.

At the St George Hospital, Fadnavis met superintendents Dr Khobragade and Dr Gaiakwad, Dr Shingare and Dr Deshpande in the GT hospital and also discussed coronavirus situation with Dean Dr Joshi at the Nair Hospital.

According to the latest estimates, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country with 15,525 positive cases including 617 deaths and 2,819 cured/discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.