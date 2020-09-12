New Delhi, September 12: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued an order barring passengers to click any photograph at a government aerodrome or from an aircraft in flight. However, the DGCA stated that in special cases the people need to take special permission in writing -- granted by the DG, Joint DG, Deputy DG or Director of Regulations and Information of the Civil Aviation Department.

Issuing the order, the DGCA said, "As you are aware that as per Rule 13 of the Aircraft Rules 1937, no person shall take, or cause or permit to be taken, at a Government aerodrome or from an aircraft in flight, any photograph except in accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions of permission in writing by the DG, Joint DG, Deputy DG or Director of Regulations and Information of the Civil Aviation Department." Media Frenzy on Kangana Ranaut's Flight: IndiGo Responds After DGCA Notice Over Onboard Chaos.

The DGCA also maintained that the written permission is, however, not applicable when such aircraft is landing, taking off, or on the ground at a defence aerodrome. This latest order has been issued to maintain the highest standards of safety.

Here's the DGCA order:

Apart from ordering for this restrictions, the DGCA stated, "In case any such violation occurs on any Scheduled Passenger Aircraft - the Schedule of flight for the particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day i.e. the day following and shall be restored only after the Airline has taken all the necessary punitive action against those responsible for the violation."

