New Delhi, September 11: IndiGo Airlines responded to a notice sent by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over the media frenzy seen onboard the Chandigarh-Mumbai flight in which actress Kangana Ranaut was present. The carrier, in a statement issued on Friday, said it informed the aviation regulator that all norms were duly followed from its end. Kunal Kamra's Flying Ban Reduced to 3 Months by IndiGo Airlines.

"We have responded to the DGCA...All protocols were followed," said the statement issued by IndiGo, as accessed by reporters. The response from the airliner came shortly after the aviation body issued a notice over the alleged violation of COVID-19 norms by media personnel onboard the flight.

Statement Issued by IndiGo

IndiGo on media / @KanganaTeam flight - Given our statement to DGCA - Reiterate that our cabin crew, as well as captain followed all the protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, social distancing and maintain safety. - Reported in post flight report too. — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) September 11, 2020

Update by ANI

Directorate General of Civil Aviation seeks a report from IndiGo airlines on photography and videography during Kangana Ranaut's flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai on September 9 pic.twitter.com/pMRAvV9GUC — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

Pics Show Alleged Violation of Norms on IndiGo Flight

#Media maintaining social distancing in #KanganaRanaut's flight from #Chandigarh to #Mumbai. Some of them were reportedly up and armed with their cameras even before the flight came to a stop on the runway. Let's not forget the #COVID19 #pandemic around us. Photos: Divya Talwar pic.twitter.com/iZjkwo3qxf — Suresh Mathew (@Suresh_Mathew_) September 9, 2020

The apparent chaos on the 6E-264 flight of IndiGo took place on Wednesday. Ranaut had boarded the same to return from Chandigarh of Mumbai, where the civic body had demolished portions of her residence.

A slew of journalists had followed Kangana on the flight. In the bid to take a comment from the actress on her slugfest with the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the reporters and camera persons could be seen allegedly violating the COVID-19 norms onboard the flight.

