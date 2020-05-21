Dharavi in Mumbai Reports New 47 Coronavirus Cases Today, COVID-19 Tally in Asia's Largest Slum Rises to 1,425

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, May 21: Mumbai’s Dharavi reported 47 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the number of COVID-19 patients in Asia largest slum reached 1,425. Fortunately, no death was reported in Dharavi in the past 24 hours. The deadly virus also claimed close 40 lives in Asia’s largest slum. Mumbai Metro to Follow Social Distancing After Resumption of Services Post Lockdown, Releases Images With New Seating Arrangements, View Pics.

In Mumbai, the number of coronavirus cases crossed 23,000-mark. In Maharashtra’s capital, the number of COVID-19 patients 23,935. The city also reported 841 deaths due to the disease. Meanwhile, close to 6,500, people have recovered from COVID-19 so far. Mumbai has around 20 percent of coronavirus cases of India.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of India. Till now, 39,297 people have contracted coronavirus in this state. The COVID-19 death toll also jumped to 1,390 in Maharashtra, while more than 10,000 coronavirus patients recovered from the disease. In Maharashtra, the number of police personnel who died due to the pandemic also jumped to 14. Till now, close to 1,400 cops have been diagnosed with COVID-19. However, the growth rate of the coronavirus in Maharashtra has slowed. In this state. The death rate among infected people in the state and its capital too has been declining.

India on Thursday witnessed another sharp spike of 5,609 cases and 132 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases increased to 112359, which included 63624 active cases and 45,299 people have recovered or got discharged. The death toll has also mounted to 3435.