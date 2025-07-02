Brijesh Solanki, a state-level kabaddi player from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, died of rabies on June 28 after ignoring a dog bite. Three months ago, he was bitten by a puppy while rescuing it but didn’t take a rabies vaccine, mistaking the pain for a sports injury. Videos captured days before his death show him writhing and howling in agony during violent rabies attacks. His brother claimed he was denied treatment at multiple government hospitals before being diagnosed in Noida. Brijesh’s coach and family were left devastated. His death has shocked the village of Farana, where locals gathered to bid farewell to their beloved athlete. Jalandhar: Elderly Woman on Way to Gurdwara Attacked by Pack of 7-8 Stray Dogs Near Wadala Chowk in Punjab, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Kabaddi Player Brijesh Solanki Dies of Rabies After Ignoring Dog Bite in UP (Disturbing Video)

🚨बुलंदशहर : स्टेट लेवल कबड्डी प्लेयर की रेबीज से मौत🚨 ⚰️ मौत से कुछ देर पहले का एक वीडियो वायरल 🐕 वीडियो में ब्रजेश कुत्ते की तरह हरकतें कर रहा 🦠 पिल्ले को बचाने के दौरान पिल्ले ने काटा था 🏅 गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट ने इंजेक्शन नहीं लगवाया था 💉 रेबीज शरीर में फैलने से ब्रजेश सोलंकी… pic.twitter.com/NEN5cLdAr1 — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) July 2, 2025

