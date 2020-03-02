Dog Thrashed Brutally by Security Guard in Mumbai's SNDT College, Succumbs to Injuries

Representational image. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, March 2: In a shocking case of animal abuse, a security guard in SNDT college campus in Juhu recently attacked a dog named Bhola. The dog was brutally beaten with a stick. On receiving the news, animal rights activists rushed to the campus and found Bhola in a critical condition, he was partially paralysed and was writing in pain.

According to a Times of India report, the dog succumbed to his injuries and was cremated later. An FIR was lodged against the accused he was not arrested. The accused admitted beating the dog on the orders of the college administrator’s wife who didn't want the dog inside the campus. Police are probing the matter. Animal Cruelty in Mumbai: Cases of Dogs Being Poisoned, Beaten to Death on the Rise in the City.

Last year in Mumbai, several cases of animal cruelty were reported. In one such case, a stray dog named Macho was brutally killed. The dog was beaten to death with a washing bat by a woman. The homemaker was apparently furious after the animal vomited outside her home in D'Mello Compound near Vakola Bridge in Santacruz (East).