Mumbai, June 13: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur has reportedly passed away. Businessman-author-actor Suhel Seth, who was close to Sunjay Kapur shared the news with his followers on social media. On Thursday, Suhel took to his X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti”.

The cause of the Sunjay Kapur’s death is reported to be heart attack. He was an industrialist, and the CEO of Sixt India. He was earlier married to Karisma with whom he had two kids, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Dies at 53, Industrialist Suffered Heart Attack After He Swallowed Bee During Polo Match - Reports.

On 29 September 2003, the two got married in a high-profile Sikh wedding ceremony at the actress’ ancestral home, Krishna Raj Bungalow, in Mumbai. In 2014, the couple filed for divorce through mutual consent. In November 2015, the couple had filed applications to withdraw their consent to it. The couple's divorce was finalised in 2016.

Earlier, the actress got engaged to Abhishek Bachchan in 2002, but the engagement was called off after a few months. This ended their relationship of a few years and no reason was given for the break-up. Nirmal Kapoor Dies: Anil, Boney and Sanjay Kapoor’s Mother Passes Away at the Age of 90 Due to Age-Related Issues.

In 2016, Karisma Kapoor filed a domestic violence case against Sunjay Kapur and his mother, accusing them of physical abuse and claiming Sunjay was involved with another woman.[124] She also filed a dowry harassment case, leading to a summons for Sunjay by the Mumbai police. The couple was already locked in a bitter divorce and custody battle Sunjay Kapur later married Priya Sachdev.

