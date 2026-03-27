Mumbai, March 27: A video circulating on social media claims that a dried baby snake was found inside a packet of kasuri methi from Starzing Spice, raising concerns over food safety and packaging standards. The video, shared by Instagram user @janvi.s_art, shows what appears to be a small, dried object resembling a snake discovered after the product had been partially used.

According to the individual in the video, the packet had been in use for several months and was within its expiry date. The person alleged that the object was noticed only after about half the contents had already been consumed, prompting shock and concern. Blinkit Delivery Partner Caught on Camera Stealing From Order, Video Goes Viral.

Dried Baby Snake in Kasuri Methi Packet

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In the clip, the consumer claims the object resembles a “baby dried snake” and says they initially struggled to believe what they were seeing. The video has since gained traction online, with users expressing concern about contamination in packaged food products. The individual also alleged that a complaint was raised with the brand’s customer care service, but no response was received within the expected time frame.

The company, Starzing Spice, responded to the video, claiming storage facility flaw. "Apologies for the experience, Janvi. We take quality very seriously and have already started an internal investigation. As spices are delicate, we've listed specific storage conditions on the pack to ensure they stay fresh. Thank you for bringing this to us," they wrote. Human Finger in Ice-Cream: Mumbai Firm Pulls Stocks From Stores, Stops Contract Manufacturing After Human Finger Detected in Yummo Brand Ice-Cream (Watch Videos).

Company Responds

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dry food products such as spices and herbs are typically processed, dried, and packaged under controlled conditions. However, lapses in quality control, storage conditions, or handling after opening can sometimes lead to contamination. Experts note that foreign objects found in food products require laboratory testing to determine their origin and nature.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 11:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).