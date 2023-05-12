New Delhi, May 12: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against Sameer Wankhede, former Mumbai zonal chief of NCB, for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan's family to save his son Aryan Khan in the alleged drugs-on-cruise case.

A top CBI source told IANS that during the raid on the Cordelia cruise, the NCB officials led by Wankhede allegedly threatened the individuals, who were travelling on the cruise, and demanded Rs 25 crore from Aryan Khan's family. Sameer Wankhede Booked by CBI for Seeking Rs 25 Crore Bribe for Not Framing Aryan Khan in Drugs-on-Cruise Case.

The source said that the case was lodged against Wankhede and four others under corruption and other Acts. "Out of Rs 25 crore, the Khan family had paid Rs 50 lakh to the NCB officials. Khan's family claimed that they paid Rs 50 lakh to save Aryan Khan," said the source. Sameer Wankhede Booked in Corruption Case: CBI Registers Graft Case Against Ex-NCB Mumbai Chief For Allegedly Demanding Rs 25 Crore Bribe For Not Framing Aryan Khan in Drug Bust Case.

When IANS tried to reach out to Wankhede for his comments on the matter, he was not available. The CBI is raiding more than 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh).

