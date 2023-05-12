The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a corruption case against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede for allegedly seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drug bust case. This case was filed on Friday and the investigating agency is searching his premises in Mumbai. Previously, Wankhede held the Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zone chief position and was probing the drugs case which involved Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan. CBI Conducts Searches At Premises of NCB’s Former Mumbai Zonal Chief Sameer Wankhede.

CBI Books Sameer Wankhede

