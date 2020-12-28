Chennai, December 28: After he was caught driving in an inebriated state in Chennai, a 31-year-old doctor drove away with a police vehicle. The bizarre incident took place at Kilpauk in the wee hours of Monday. The accused doctor, identified as S Muthu Ganesh, was later arrested by the police. Ganesh, who practices medicine at a private hospital in Kundrathur, is a native of Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district. Chennai Man, Enraged by Son's Live-In Relationship, Burns His Bike and 7 Other Motorcycles.

Cops on night patrolling caught Ganesh for drunken driving at 1:30 am on Harrington road. He was fined and police seized his vehicle. The doctor, who initially left, came back at 3:30 am to Ega signal on Poonamallee high road and asked cops to return the car, according to a TOI report. When cops refused, Ganesh drove away with a police patrol vehicle while the policemen were busy checking other vehicles. Chennai Shocker: Woman Gives Sleeping Pills Inside Dosa to Husband, Strangles Him to Death.

To nab Ganesh, a sub-inspector immediately took a lift from a motorcyclist and chased him down a few kilometres away. The accused doctor was handed over to the Kilpauk police. Later, he was remanded in judicial custody.

