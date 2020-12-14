Chennai, December 14: Enraged over his son's refusal to break the relationship with live-in partner, a man in Tamil Nadu set the son's bike on fire. In addition to this, the man set seven other bikes of his neighbour. The incident has taken place in Chennai's New Washermanpet area on October 14. According to a report by TOI, Karnan, an autorickshaw driver, was highly against his son Arun's relationship with a girl. Chennai Shocker: Woman Gives Sleeping Pills Inside Dosa to Husband, Strangles Him to Death.

One day, Karnan spotted Arun and his partner riding on the bike. It was the same bike that Karnan had gifted to his son. Furious over his son's behaviour, Karnan set the bike on fire on October 14. To make it look like an accident, he allegedly burnt seven other motorcycles parked in the neighbourhood. The residents sensed that something was fishy as there was no chance of fire getting erupted due to short circuit. Chennai Horror: Man Rapes Friend's 5-Year-Old Daughter, Lures Her With Chocolates.

The locals called cops. Police initially struggled to find out the person behind the bike burning. There was no CCTV camera installed in the area. When the investigation was under, police recieved a complaint from Arun's live-in partner that Karnan was threatening her with dire consequences if she didn't break-up. It was then learnt that Karnan had been missing since the bike burning incident.

After nearly two months, police managed to catch Karnan from Cuddalore who has confessed to the crime. Police, according to the TOI report, said that when interrogated Karnan told them that he was upset with his son's relationship and wanted to teach him a lesson.

