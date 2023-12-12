Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud while inaugurating a health camp on Tuesday, December 12, inside the premises of the Supreme Court urged people to engage into holistic way of life. Highlighting the importance of yoga in our daily life the CJI added, "We must have regular Yoga for our lawyers, for clerks and juniors. Being calm in the mind is very important to have a good and healthy life". He further added that maintaining a healthy life is important for the lawyers as "all lawyers lead a very stressful life. Ultimately stress gets the better of you". I Have To Follow the Position Laid Down by Law: CJI DY Chandrachud on Rethinking Collegium System.

