Kohima, January 5: Wildfire in Dzukou Valley at Manipur-Nagaland border intensified on Tuesday. The helicopter operations to assist the firefighting at Dzukou Valley in Kohima will continue on January 8 by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The fire is spreading towards the hills of neighbouring Manipur. The IAF helicopters are dousing off the blaze with Bambi bucket.

Four Mi-17 helicopters have been deployed at Dimapur and Rangapahar for the task. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed seven teams in the affected areas of Kohima district in Nagaland and Senapati district of Manipur to assist firefighting operations. Dzukou Valley Wildfire: Massive Fire Engulfs Valley of Flowers; Manipur CM N Biren Singh Calls it 'Unfortunate', Seeks Help.

Tweet by ANI:

As fresh fire continues to erupt, helicopter operations to assist the fire fighting at Dzukou Valley in Kohima will continue tomorrow (January 6) by Indian Air Force: PRO Defence, Shillong pic.twitter.com/uczUiEsD1k — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

An NDRF spokesperson in a statement said, “Originally it was confined to Nagaland state, but now it has spread towards the hills of Manipur and is continuously increasing its magnitude.” He added that out of the total seven NDRF teams, three are approaching the affected area from the western side near Essi hills in Kohima district, while the rest are approaching from the eastern side at Mao in Senapati. Dzukou Valley Wildfire: IAF Resumes Bambi Bucket Operation to Douse Fire in Dzukou Valley at Manipur-Nagaland Border.

IAF Conducting in Firefighting Operations:

The fire broke out in the picturesque Dzukou valley, a popular tourist destination, on December 29. The valley is located at the borders of Manipur and Nagaland. The Dzukou Valley is famous for its biodiversity and variety of flowers. It is also known as the valley of flowers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).