Imphal, December 31: A massive wildfire has engulfed Dzuko Valley located at the borders of Manipur and Nagaland. The Dzuko Valley is famous for its biodiversity and variety of flowers. It is also known as the valley of flowers. Several images and videos of wildfire at Dzuko valley have surfaced on social media. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also expressed concerns over the wildfire. The fire has crossed Mount ASIi, the highest peak of Manipur. Forest Fire in Uttarakhand Leaves 71 Hectares of Land Destroyed; PIB Says Wildfire Incidents Dropped This Year, Shares Graph.

Singh called the incident unfortunate. In a tweet on Wednesday, he said, “Very unfortunate, that a wildfire has started at the Dzuko Valley, one of the most beautiful places in Manipur. It probably started about 2-3 days ago from the Nagaland side and crossed over to our side. It is likely that the fire might even reach Mt.Iso area Today,” The state CM also shared a video of the wildfire. What is Gigafire? Know What The Rare Term Given to California Wildfires Means.

Video of Wildfire at Dzuko Valley:

Very unfortunate, that a wild fire has started at the Dzuko Valley, one of the most beautiful place in https://t.co/KHO56WZKZv probably started about 2-3 days ago from the Nagaland side and crossed over to our side. It is likely that the fire might even reached Mt.Iso areaToday, pic.twitter.com/lvdxZDOhaU — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 30, 2020

In his latest tweet on Thursday, Singh sought help to contain the fire. He tweeted, “This photo is clicked at 8.30 am from Mao side at mount khugho. (Dzuko FIRE) It has already crossed Mount ASIi the highest peak of Manipur. If the wind direction going to the southern side, There is a high possibility of entering in the thickest forest call Koziirii in Manipur. Need help.”

Tweet by N Biren Singh:

This photo is clicked at 8.30am from Mao side at mount khugho.(Dzuko FIRE)It has already crossed Mount ASIi the highest peak of Manipur.If the wind direction going to southern side,There is high possibility of entering in the thickest forest call Koziirii in Manipur. Need help 🙏 pic.twitter.com/60OoxtWR3j — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 31, 2020

The exact cause of the fire is still not known. The Nagaland Disaster Management Authority of Nagaland also sought help from the Indian Air Force (IAF) to douse the fire. According to reports, the IAF launched a Mi-17V5 helicopter equipped with a bambi bucket for controlling the fire.

