Jammu, November 1: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale occurred 51 km northwest of Hanley, Jammu & Kashmir at 06:54 am on Monday, as reported by National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

A month back, a moderate-intensity earthquake occurred in Jammu and Kashmir measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale. No casualties or damage to property was received from anywhere so far. Earthquake in Indonesia: 6.3 Magnitude Quake Jolts Maluku Province.

Jammu & Kashmir Earthquake:

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale occurred 51 km northwest of Hanley, Jammu & Kashmir at 06:54am today: National Centre for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/vfDA3lbqn1 — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia's Maluku province on Sunday, but it didn't cause any damage or casualties, officials said. On the other hand, the death toll from an earthquake in Turkey's Aegean region rose to 51 on Sunday, according to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 08:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).