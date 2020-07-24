New Delhi, July 24: The Election Commission of India on Friday announced to hold all bye-elections in Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies until further orders. The ECI stated that the schedule and other dates for the polls will be announced at an appropriate time.

Informing about the new ECI decision, the Election Commission's Spokesperson Sheyphali Sharan said, "Decision to hold bye-elections in Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies was taken by the Commission after a review today. The schedule etc. shall be announced at an appropriate time." Election Commission Defers Bypolls in 8 Seats Till September 7 in View of COVID-19, Floods; Check List of Constituencies.

Here's what Sheyphali Sharan said:

Decision to hold bye-elections in Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies was taken by the Commission after a review today. The schedule etc. shall be announced at an appropriate time. — Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) July 24, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission had deferred the bye-elections in seven Assembly and one Lok Sabha seat till September 7 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and flood situation in some states. The ECI had said that it would announce fresh dates for the bye-elections after the threat of pandemic subsides.

Among the Assembly constituencies where bye-polls were deferred include -- Assam (108, Sibsagar AC), Tamil Nadu (10-Thiruvottiyur, AC and 46, Gudiyattam (SC) AC), Madhya Pradesh (166, Agar, (SC) AC), Uttar Pradesh (65, Bulandshahr AC and 95, Tundla AC) and Kerala (117, Chavara AC). The polls Lok Sabha seat in Valmiki Nagar of Bihar too were deferred.

