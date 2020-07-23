New Delhi, July 23: Bypolls to seven Assembly and one Lok Sabha seat was deferred till at least September 7 by the Election Commission in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and flood situation in some states. The polling body will announce fresh dates for the bye-elections after the threat of pandemic subsides. Madhya Pradesh Bypolls 2020: Former CM Kamal Nath Demands Use of Ballot Papers for Upcoming By-Elections in the State.

The decision to postpone the bypolls was finalised at a meeting of EC officials in Delhi, held on Thursday. The Commission, in a statement issued to the press, said the bye-elections would be held as soon as the situation becomes conducive.

"Election Commission of India has deferred by-elections to Lok Sabha and state Assemblies scheduled up to September 7, in view of COVID-19 pandemic and flood situation in certain states. The elections will be held as soon as the situation becomes conducive," the statement issued by the EC read.

Check List of Constituencies Where Bypolls Are Deferred

The eight constituencies are -- Bihar (1 Valmiki Nagar PC), Assam (108, Sibsagar AC), Tamil Nadu (10-Thiruvottiyur, AC and 46, Gudiyattam (SC) AC), Madhya Pradesh (166, Agar, (SC) AC), Uttar Pradesh (65, Bulandshahr AC and 95, Tundla AC) and Kerala (117, Chavara AC).

Apart from the eight seats which were expected to be contested in July-August, EC also has to conduct bypolls for 48 other constituencies in the near future.

Among the most crucial bypolls that are to be contested, is the battle for 22 seats in Madhya Pradesh that will determine the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government. The bye-elections were necessitated due to the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after their leader Jyotiraditya Scindia crossed over to the BJP.

Their rebellion turned the Kamal Nath government into a minority, and allowed the BJP to return to power. The outcome of bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, if largely in favour of the Congress, may pose a threat to the stability of Chouhan-led government in the state.

Since the 22 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh resigned on March 22, Section 151-A of the Representation of the People's Act, 1951 mandate the bypolls to be held by at least September 10. A Lok Sabha or Assembly seat, as per the rules, should not be left vacant for more than six months.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, other states where bypolls are awaited include Assam, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

